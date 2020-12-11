Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,093. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.