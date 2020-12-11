Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $495,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

