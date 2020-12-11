Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Griffon were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

