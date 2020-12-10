Federated Hermes Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

