US Bancorp DE Has $132,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.