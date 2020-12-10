ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.14% of ImmunoGen worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 724,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 272,094 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

