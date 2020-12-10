Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 115,704 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $2,279,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 64,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRG stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

