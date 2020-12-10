Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $9,623,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

