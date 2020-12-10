Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

