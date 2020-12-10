State Street Corp Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $32,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,703,902 shares of company stock worth $155,917,163. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

