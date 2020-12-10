Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.51 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1,203.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,123 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 259.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

