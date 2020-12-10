Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of SPX worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 33.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 119.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPXC opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

