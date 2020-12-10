Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 16,360 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $743.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.