Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,299 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $132,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 53.1% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 112,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 221.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 244,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 168,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

AU opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

