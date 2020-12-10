FCA Corp TX Sells 1,416 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

