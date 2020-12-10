FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 6,585 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

