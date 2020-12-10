Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

