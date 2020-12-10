Federated Hermes Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

