Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $1,482,869. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

