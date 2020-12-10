Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

