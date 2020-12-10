The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 775 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of The Pennant Group worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 333.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

