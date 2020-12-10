Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.56.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.18 on Tuesday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $380.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.