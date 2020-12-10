Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,925,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 250,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,594,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,384,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

