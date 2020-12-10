Scotia Capital Inc. Has $283.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $283,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $4,203,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

