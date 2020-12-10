Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 641.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,815 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

