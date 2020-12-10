Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,786 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.