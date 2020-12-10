State Street Corp Sells 39,396 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,946,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $31,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after buying an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 37.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CoreCivic by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,927,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $922.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

