American Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 323.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 62,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 109,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $2,733,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.