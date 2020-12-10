Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

