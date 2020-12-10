Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

