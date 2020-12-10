Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,463 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

