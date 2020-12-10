Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 270.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,304 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

