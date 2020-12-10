State Street Corp Sells 109,738 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.24% of Tupperware Brands worth $32,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

