US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

