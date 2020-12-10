US Bancorp DE Acquires 325 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Bunge stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

