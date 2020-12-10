The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $498,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $411,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,959. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.