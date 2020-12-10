Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 147.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

UEIC opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

