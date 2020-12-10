Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 97 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $216.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

