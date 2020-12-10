Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,118 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

