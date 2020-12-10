21,300 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.08. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.