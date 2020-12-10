US Bancorp DE Has $152,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 245.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $261,396.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $453,805.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,074 shares of company stock valued at $161,387,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,187.27 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

