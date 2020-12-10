State Street Corp Sells 19,187 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of ePlus worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 95,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

