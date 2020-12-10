ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.