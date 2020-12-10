Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Shares of Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.00. Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 193,272 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £13.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.33.

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

