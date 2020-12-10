Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Shares Gap Down to $83.05

Shares of Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.05, but opened at $79.45. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 306,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The firm has a market cap of £126.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.75.

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 10770.9994097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

