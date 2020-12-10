Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.40. Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,608,698 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.41. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72.

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.