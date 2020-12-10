EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.52

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $13.00. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,550,941 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

