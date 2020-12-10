BidaskClub Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Strong-Buy”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of ICHR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $751.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

