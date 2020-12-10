Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 201,772 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Trustmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.