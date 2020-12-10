UBS Group Initiates Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LGI Homes by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in LGI Homes by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

